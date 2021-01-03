Business

BoI secures $1bn loan to revitalise industrial sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has concluded a $1 billion three-year syndicated loan to support businesses and revitalize the industrial sector in the country. “The deal demonstrates the capacity of financial institutions to continue their vital activities during the pandemic and their positive attitude to African risks”, Afreximbank, which served as facility agent and security trustee, said in a recent emailed statement.

It is the largest international syndicated loan raised by a local financial institution since coronavirus outbreak, it said. The transaction, initially launched at $750 million, closed at $1 billion due to oversubscription with the participation of 28 financial institutions, BoI said in a release on its website. The strong credit ratings of the bank contributed to the success of the deal despite challenges posed by Covid-19, it said.

Nigeria’s Central Bank has provided a full guaranty on the facility and a 100 per cent currency swap to cover foreign exchange risks, according to the development bank. The credit will be disbursed in naira at single interest rates to borrowers. Afreximbank and Credit Suisse served as joint mandated lead arrangers, underwriters and bookrunners of the transaction, while the Africa Finance Corporation, Rand Merchant Bank, SMBC, and the Export Import Bank of China also joined as mandated lead arrangers and Bookrunners.

The facility is the third major international debt syndication deal closed by BoI, the lender said. A similar loan of 1 billion Euros was raised by the development bank earlier in March.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Highlighting need for collaboration on economic recovery

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The massive socio-economic devastation that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing highlights the need for all stakeholders to collaborate with the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities to tackle the crisis, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In the aftermath of the devastating impact that weak oil prices had on the Nigerian economy in the 1980s, the country’s rulers, […]
Business

COVID-19: Investments in Nigeria down by 90% in Q2

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…records $249m in 3 months Nigeria’s economy suffered a huge loss in the second quarter of this year as investments plunged by 90 per cent year-onyear. Compared with the same period in 2019, when investments totaling $2.44 billion were announced, the country recorded only $249.9 million in Q2 2020, according to data released by the […]
Business

Coronavirus, low oil prices triggering dollar shortage in Nigeria—Experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as naira sells at N455/$ on parallel market     W ith the fall in the price of oil in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigerian economy is being caught in the cross-hairs. Essentially, with oil being Nigeria’s biggest export, contributing 60 per cent of the economy and 90 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica