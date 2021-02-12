Boje: A case for an abandoned LG headquarters

It was created during the regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. But Boje, the headquarters of Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, is abandoned owing to politics and other sundry issues. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar on moves to bring Boje to life again

The system of local government administration is not a new idea in the country. In 1946, the colonial authority established what it called “Sole Native Authority System” which created disaffection among the Egba women. To defend the principles of this system, the last colonial Secretary of State, Lord Creech-Jones in 1947 stated: “The key to resolving the problems of African administration lay in the development of an efficient and democratic system of local government.” It was one of the reasons the colonial masters used the Native Authority system to rule the country, while dealing with the various tribes and cultures.

However, modern local government system can be said to have effectively taken off in 1976 after the local government reform of that year. There are apparently three major reasons, among others, why local government administration was thought necessary by the colonial masters, and retained by the country’s leaders over the past years, although there have been reviews along the line.

These reasons include; “To develop activities and make appropriate services responsive to local wishes and initiatives by developing such services in local representative’s governmental bodies; To bring the model of democratic self- governance and facilitate the leadership potential of Nigerians on local levels and; To gather human and material resources and involve them in their local government.”

Despite the fact that there has been a couple of attempts to reform the local government system, including the 1999 constitution – the 1984 Dasuki report on the local government system, the 1988 Civil Service Reforms in the local government system, and the 1992 Handbook on local government administration, among others, the 1976 reform has remained the bedrock of local government administration in the country.

Perhaps, it was in line with the principles of local government administration that the Ibrahim Babangida’s regime, on August 28, 1991, created Boki Local Government Area in Cross River State, with headquarters in Boje, which reportedly had a population of not less than 300,000 people. Interestingly, Babangida defied pressure from prominent Boki indigenes, including the late Mathew Mbu, who died on February 6, 2012, and sited the local government headquarters in Boje, seen as more central than Mbu’s community, Okunde.

Ordinarily, the local government headquarters would have been seen as the “seat of government” for the Boki people, but that has failed to be the case. Previous Chairmen have had to struggle to build edifices to create a semblance of convenience but their efforts have been lost to politics or to communal interests. For instance, a bungalow built to accommodate the Divisional Police Officer for Boki has long been taken over by weeds and rodents. The health centre in the area now accommodates all types of snakes and hoodlums.

The secretariat of the local government has been left to deteriorate and currently is so defaced that a first timer to the local government headquarters might think there was war in the area. Naturally bothered about the situation, concerned indigenes of Boje have continued to bemoan the sorry state of the headquarters. The Clan head of Boje, HRH Otu Leonard Akam and the Chairman of Boje Community, Charles Kambre, explained why the headquarters had been abandoned and deserted by political players and even local government workers.

“The first administration (of Boje) tasked to establish the administrative structures at the headquarters re-designated it as “Boje Nwup” with an intention to relocate the site from Boje. This was vehemently opposed and the crisis there from remained one of the major reasons for the constant conflict with our sister communities.

“Subsequent Local Government administrators have not seen the need to live and work in Boje, but ran the council in their cars, and some, their private homes. This has denied the council, and indeed Boki, an effective Local Government administration.”

One of the abandoned edifices, according to the complainants, is the Divisional Police Officer’s quarter, which they said had been overgrown with weeds. “It is sad to note,” they said, “that a magnificent structure meant to accommodate the Divisional Police Officer and his men exist in Boje. Unfortunately, this edifice is left to rot. In the interim, the administration of the Police Force is domiciled outside Boje. This situation must have provided a fertile ground for the previous crisis in Boje clan to fester.”

According to the Clan Head, the age-long crisis between its neighbours, Iso-Bendeghe and Nsadop has contributed immensely to the abandonment of the headquarters and this has brought them to the point where they are appealing for peace. “We may have had issues with our brothers and sisters in Iso-Bendeghe and Nsadop.

It has dawned on us that differences are not sorted out through armed conflicts, but through roundtable discussions. We have eventually settled for dialogue in order to fast track the development of Boje ward which is critical to the development of Boki.” This quest for peace is not only necessary but timely for the survival of the local government. But the search for peace might last a generation if the borders are not delineated. And Boje indigenes agree with this. “There should be a deliberate action by both local and state governments to urgently monitor and implement the delineation of all boundaries on disputed areas as agreed with Iso-Bendeghe.

For our sister community of Nsadop, we have agreed to abide by the Appeal Court ruling on our disputed boundaries. We appeal to Nsadop community that we close ranks and obtain the interpretation of this judgment for our mutual interest and coexistence.”

As it stands, subsequent local government Chairmen and Councilors may continue to abandon Boje and hold sessions in Okunde, which looks more of a cosmopolitan community than the headquarters. This is the reason why Boje indigenes are worried and which is why the state governor has been invited to ensure that activities take place at the council secretariat after the local government election.

Like this: Like Loading...