Boko Haram: 23m people affected across 4 West African countries – NEDC

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has decried the impact of Boko Haram insurgency, saying that it has affected over 23 million people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali said the insurgency alone has gravely affected people in these four countries surrounding the Lake Chad. Alkali disclosed this while speaking at the maiden Annual International Forum on the Development of the Lake Chad Region with the theme, “Lake Chad Basin: Climate Change, Security, Resilience and Development Recovery”.

The Lake Chad, according to him, has borne the double burden of climate change and forced displacement over the last several years, adding despite the Lake’s potential of being a driver for development in West Africa, it was being challenged by multiple and interrelated drivers of conflict and fragility.

He stressed that the latest estimates show that the region hosts 2.5 million refugees and internally displaced persons, most of whom are children, noting that this forced displacement crisis has added pressure on host communities around the region. He added: “The Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (PROLAC) conceived in 2018 was designed to contribute to the recovery of the Lake Chad Region through a set of investments, focused on supporting regional coordination, acute humanitarian and forced displacement crises in the four countries.

 

