Boko Haram: .2m displaced persons in Northeast yet to be repatriated, says Zulum

…seeks Buhari’s approval of funds for rehabilitation of communities in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that more than 200,000 persons displaced in the Northeast following Boko Haram onslaughts have yet to be repatriated back into the country.

Zulum made this disclosure at the weekend after a meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the Chairman of the Committee on Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-east, at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the over 200,000 persons have been refugees in some of the neighbouring countries where they fled to save themselves from attacks by the rampaging Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

The governor urged the Vice President to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately approve the funds and other logistics required for the rehabilitation of the communities destroyed by terrorists in Borno State.

In an interaction with newsmen after presenting the report of the Technical Working Group (TWG) to Osinbajo, Zulum said within the last few years, about 50,000 people have been repatriated.

He said: “Mr President has inaugurated a committee a few months ago that will look into the repatriation of indigenes of Borno State and other states of the Northeast that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroon as well as Niger.

“Sequel to his inauguration, the Vice President inaugurated the technical working group, sub-committee, which is headed by my humble self.

“We presented the report to the Vice President with a view to ensuring that the repatriation exercise from Cameroon will continue immediately while the repatriation of Nigerians that are living in the Republic of Niger and the Republic of Chad will resume very soon.”

 

