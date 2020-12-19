Boko Haram abducts 35 commuters along Damaturu-Maiduguri road

No fewer than 35 commuters have been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

It was learnt that the terrorists attacked a long convoy of commuters near Garin Kuturu in Jakana, on Damaturu-Maiduguri road on Friday at about 17:00 p.m.

One woman was shot dead inside Borno Express bus by the insurgents, who burnt down at least seven vehicles at the scene of the attack.

Sources said the insurgents, who appeared in military uniforms, mounted a roadblock on the highway with five Hilux vans before abducting the passengers.

“The passengers first sighted a burning fire, but they thought it was bush burning, not knowing that they had already ambushed a Dangote truck driver and set it ablaze,” said a security source who preferred not to be named.

“But while they were approaching the scene, they sighted the insurgents storming towards them on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, Before they could turn their vehicles to run, the insurgents had already caught up with them.

“Many of the passengers fled to the bush, 35 abducted, two private vehicles and one truck was set ablaze. Nine vehicles of the abducted passengers were also abandoned at the scene while their belongings were looted,” the sources said

Like this: Like Loading...