Boko Haram abducts aid worker in Borno

Abubakar Garba Idris, a humanitarian aid worker, has been abducted by Boko Haram.
Idris, also known as Alooma, was abducted along Damaturu-Maiduguri road in Borno State, on Saturday.
The incident happened when the insurgents attacked some commuters near Matari village between Minok to Jakana road around 8:30am.
A source said Idris was on a private trip from Damaturu, Yobe State capital, when he was abducted.
The insurgents, who were said to have appeared in military uniform, mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans and motorcycles.
“While searching the passengers, Idris attempted to throw away his identification card but in the process, one of the insurgents sighted him,” the source said.
“He was then asked to step down from the vehicle along with two other passengers, while the rest of the passengers were asked to continue with their journey. The two other passengers were later released on the ground that they are very poor people and have no use to be abducted.”
The development comes few weeks after Emmanuel Peter, a humanitarian worker with the World Food Program(WFP), was abducted by the insurgents and forced to fake his own death.
On December 19, the insurgents abducted several persons in Garin Kuturu near Jakana area of Borno.
The attacks by insurgents have continued despite government’s assurance of improved security.
In his New Year address, President Muhammadu Buhari promised to reorganise the security architecture to check widespread insecurity.

