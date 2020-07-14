Boko Haram / Banditry: Nigerians urged to intensify prayers for military hierarchy, troops to defeat killers across the country

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has tasked Nigerians to intensify prayers for the Service Chiefs and troops to defeat remnants of terrorists, bandits and all other criminal elements and their sponsors in the country.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Tuesday, the inter-faith group said Nigerians must unite in prayer at this critical period to finally put an end to “agents of darkness bent on the disintegration of Nigeria”.

According to Bishop Garuba, the recently launched Operation Sahel Sanity by the Nigerian Army is another testament of the current administration’s commitment to securing the lives and properties of citizens.

While acknowledging the giant strides recorded by the military in recent times, NIFROP, however, admitted that the battle is far from over yet, calling on Nigerians to rally behind the troops as they edge towards victory.

It added that the “time is now for Nigerians to come together in one loud voice in prayers and to fast for Gods intervention in the country and to put to shame all the plans of those that have sold their souls to the devil”.

The group statement reads in part: “The National Inter-Faith Religious Organisations for Peace calls on all Nigerians from all walks of life to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army in their efforts towards addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgents in North-East Nigeria, as well as the activities of armed bandits in North West Nigeria.

“We wish to state that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a rare gift to Nigeria from God since he assumed leadership of the country in 2015. His commitment to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians has never been in doubt. This much has been evident in the proactive ways the Nigerian Army has been executing the war against terrorism which is a departure from the past where the morale of the troop was at its lowest ebb.

“The holy books of the Bible and the Koran are explicit in Gods promises to deliver us from the snare of our enemies. The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace wishes to call on all Nigerians from all faiths to see the success of our military in their various endeavours as a collective one that requires our prayers and support.

“We are calling on all Nigerians to embark on a special fasting programme for the Muhammadu Buhari administration and our troops involved in military operations across the country to defeat terrorist, militants, bandits and all other vectors and sponsors of criminality in Nigeria.

“We must understand that the agents of darkness are bent on the disintegration of Nigeria through the sponsorship of acts of criminalities across the country as evident in the spate of insecurity in the country.

“The time is now for Nigerians to come together in one loud voice in prayers and to fast for Gods intervention in the country and to put to shame all the plans of those that have sold their souls to the devil against Nigeria.”

