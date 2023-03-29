Boko Haram Bomb Maker Dies After Stepping On Self-Made IED

A Boko Haram bomb maker identified as Awana Gaidam has reportedly died after he stepped on the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) he made himself.

New Telegraph learned that he had planted the IED that caused his death for the Nigerian troops in Borno State.

It was also gathered that before Gaidam’s death, he is responsible for many IED attacks along Borno’s major highways.

According to an eyewitness, Awana planted the IEDs in strategic positions of his camp within the Sambisa forest to wade off attacks from the troops.

Gaidam was blown to pieces after his vehicle stepped on the IED along Njumai and Arra in Sambisa forest.

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region said, “Since 2022, Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province have carried out more than 90 indiscriminate attacks in the North-East using Improvised Explosive Devices.

“The insurgents resorted to the use of IEDs as a result of the increased and sustained pressure by the joint efforts of the Nigerian Army, Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai with support of the combined troops of the Multination Joint Task Force, Niger, Cameroon and Chad in the Lake Chad sub-region.

“Therefore, the killing of Awana represents a serious blow to the operational capability of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, terrorists group,” the publication said.

