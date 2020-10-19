Boko Haram: Borno declares 2nd round of state wide fasting for today

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday urged the people of the state to embark on fasting today towards defeating Boko Haram insurgents in the state. The governor also said that he took the risk to travel to the frontlines of war in the state to fulfil the obligation to serve his people and also to satisfy his conscience.

Zulum, who disclosed this in a statewide address to the people yesterday, said his regular trips to the frontlines of war were not out of pride or to attract attention, but rather to satisfy his conscience and discharge his obligations to the people of the state. He said: “It’s not an issue of pride, boasting or to catch the limelight, it’s an issue of conscience miliand obligation.”

The governor, who held separate meetings with Islamic and Christian leaders before the address, declared Monday, October 19, as a day for the second round of statewide fasting and prayers for enduring peace in the state. He said: “Fellow citizens of Borno State, as an outcome of today’s consultation, I hereby declare Monday, the 19th day of October, 2020 as the second day for statewide fasting and prayers for peace in Borno State. “I will like to request, with gratitude, that we approach the fast with the same enthusiasm, devotion and faithfulness as we did on Monday, February 24, 2020.

” “These realities account for the notoriety of furBoko Haram, especially in these days when rain-fed grasses on highways give them opportunities to hide and ambush their targets. The reality of our situation creates a conflict between our human needs for safety versus our conscience and obligation to those we represent,” he stressed. The governor said: “The solution lies in coninued and genuine determination of our armed forces with the support of our gallant volunteers. We all have roles to play in supporting the military and volunteers in ways that we all can.” Governor Zulum said: “As humans, we will continue to do whatever we can, within the limit of our resources and laws, to stand firm in our figh against Boko Haram, and in economic recovery, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts. Trust is a burden.

When people trust you, they invest their fears and hopes in you and they leave you to your own conviction, your own decisions, and most importantly, they leave you to your fear of Allah or the lack of it.

“Oftentimes, I have been confronted with risks of moving around some areas, especially in northern Borno. As a human being, as a father and husband, I, of course, do not seek harm for myself or anyone. But then, as a leader, I have often asked myself; should I remain in peaceful Maiduguri, where there are less challenges and ignore local government areas where Borno’s challenges actually are? Should we all just sit in Maiduguri and wait till whenever Boko Haram chooses to give us peace,?” he queried.

