Boko Haram: Cdr Olawunmi appeared before DIA for ‘interaction’– DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has confirmed the appearance of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), before the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja, following an invitation by an officer of the agency. The development was sequel to allegations the retired senior officer made during a live interview on Channels Television barely one week ago.

Olawunmi had been in the news after his comments on Boko Haram insurgency during a recent interview with ‘Channels Television’. Speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a ‘Channels Television’ programme, Olawunmi had alleged that some government officials were involved in sponsoring insurgency. The retired naval officer, who is currently the Head of the Department of Criminology and Security Studies at Chrisland University, had also alleged that some insurgents arrested years ago mentioned the names of some government officials as their supporters. “You remember this Boko Haram issue started in 2012 and I was in the military intelligence at that time.

We arrested those people. My organ-isation actually conducted interrogation and they (suspects) mentioned names,” he had said. The retired commodore also spoke on the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna. After the interview, there were unconfirmed reports that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) was making moves to arrest him, but the agency denied declaring Olawunmi wanted.

