Boko Haram chief executioner, family surrender to Nigerian troops

A top commander and chief executioner of the Boko-Haram insurgents, Bashir Bulabuduwaye, has surrendered to Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, Bama. Bulabuduwaye, who was said to be responsible for the slaughtering of all abducted persons condemned by the group, surrendered alongside his immediate family members, comprising his wives and children. Saturday Telegraph learned that Bulabuduwaye surrendered to the troop in Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on September 12, 2022.

It could be recalled that the Theatre Commander, North East “Operation Hadin Kai,” Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa during a press briefing on Friday September 9, 2022, said that over 79,000 insurgents; comprising combatants and non-combatants have so far surrendered to the troop. A military source said that Bulabuduwaye surrendered due to the sustained intensified intelligence-led air strikes, heavy artillery bombardment and ground, offensive by the Nigerian Military troops.

“It was difficult for him to access food and other logistics, coupled with the flooding, which has ravaged most of their settlements. He also feared battlefield elimination by the Islaimc State of West African Province (ISWAP), being one of those fingered to be eliminated for refusing to pay allegiance to the sect,” the source added. According to the source, the former Boko Haram kingpin had appeared in grisly footages of Boko Haram terrorists, cutting the throats of prisoners and shooting captives.

Bulabuduwaye was said to be part of the group that broke away after refusing to pledge their allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to set up a camp in Kote village in Banki, where he was hiding with other fighters. It was revealed that he and his team of executors had murdered at least 1,000 persons. “Bulabuduwaye was among the Commanders who fled the last year’s invasion of Sambisa forest area by some members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, in May 2021, which resulted to the death of its leader, Abubakar Shekau,” the source added.

 

