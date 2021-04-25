Boko Haram destroys 8,500 bags of grains in Adamawa

Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area, of Adamawa State, affected by the recent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, have said they lost over 8,500 bags of grains to the fundamentalists.

The residents of the community narrated their harrowing experience in the hands of the insurgents while speaking to newsmen in Yola, the state capital.

They lamented that the recent attack on Kwapre Community by the insurgents did not only claim innocent lives, but wrecked serious havoc on the economic sector of the community.

According to them: “Our community is regarded as the food basket of Hong taking into cognisance its fertile land and tens of thousands of maize, rice, groundnut, Guinea corn and other food items being harvested by farmers not only in the area and Hong LGA, but neighbouring communities.”

Kwapre shares a common border with the Sambisa Forest the permanent home of Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State since 2014.

Speaking further the residents said that during the hours of attack, many of them fled to communities such as Garaha Dutse, Garaha Mojili, Banga, Larh, Musda, Shashau while some ran to Hong for safety.