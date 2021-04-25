Metro & Crime

Boko Haram destroys 8,500 bags of grains in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong,  Yola  Comment(0)

Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area, of Adamawa State, affected by the recent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, have said they lost over 8,500 bags of grains to the fundamentalists.

 

The residents of the community narrated their harrowing experience in the hands of the insurgents while speaking to newsmen in Yola, the  state capital.
They lamented that the recent attack on Kwapre Community by the insurgents did not only claim innocent lives, but wrecked serious havoc on the economic sector of the community.

 

According to them: “Our community is regarded as the food basket of Hong taking into cognisance its fertile land and tens of thousands of maize, rice, groundnut, Guinea corn and other food items being harvested by farmers not only in the area and Hong LGA, but neighbouring communities.”

 

Kwapre shares a common border with the Sambisa Forest the permanent home of Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State since 2014.

 

Speaking further the residents said that during the hours of attack, many of them fled to communities such as Garaha Dutse, Garaha Mojili, Banga, Larh, Musda, Shashau while some ran to Hong for safety.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, Lagos goes tough on traffic offenders, auctions 83 vehicles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*As Task Force declares war on ‘One Chance’ operators, urchins As the war against traffic offences continue to gain momentum, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the state’s Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit Monday auctioned another set of vehicles numbering about 83.   This was even as the Chairman […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: IG visits Lagos, bemoans destruction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Taiwo Jimoh and Ebube Eruchalu

    Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.   Adamu, who visited the state, lamented the low morale of the police in the country, especially in Lagos State. He, however, said […]
Metro & Crime

Police react to news of ‘kidnap of 20 persons’ in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has reacted to the news that 20 persons have been kidnapped in Zuba area. The reaction was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, on Wednesday. According to Yusuf: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to some malicious publications […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica