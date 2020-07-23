Boko Haram executes five aid workers

Buhari condemns killing

Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have executed five aid workers with nongovernmental organisations (NGOs). The killing of the aid workers, whose identities and organisations were not disclosed, is captured in a 35-second video, “that featured five hooded armed men standing behind five abductees who were kneeling before them”.

An unknown voice in the said video, warned aid workers to be wary of their organisations who, it claimed, do not care about their security and well-being. The speaker advised aid workers to rethink their allegiance and commitment to their employers, threatening continuous abduction of those providing humanitarian services in the terror-ravaged North-East. “Suspected members of the extremist Boko Haram sect have shot dead five persons believed to be humanitarian workers,” the report said. It noted that the terrorists posted the gory video on social media, to further their propagandist agenda.

“The gunmen who carried out the killing said their victims were aid workers working for non-governmental organisations. “The 35-second video featured five hooded armed men standing behind five abductees who were kneeling before them,” it added. The report quoted an unidentified voice, who spoke in Hausa, as saying: “This is a message to the infidels who are using you to cheat and turn our people into unbelievers. You should know that your employers are just using you to achieve their aims, but they don’t care about you. That’s why whenever we abduct you, they don’t care about you.

“Our advice for you is that you should repent and turn to God, or else we shall continue to waylay and abduct you all in all the routes that you traverse. “And if you don’t heed to our warning, what is about to happen to these five aid workers would also be fate that will befall you too.” This is coming at a time the counter-insurgency and counterterrorism operations seem to have suffered setbacks. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of the aid workers. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari sympathised with the families of the five aid workers, while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

He assured them that his government will continue to do all it could to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram was wiped out completely from North- Eastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of the atrocity faced the law. The President also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered the gruesome fate. He thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in the North-East just as he assured that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.

