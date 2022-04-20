News

Boko Haram has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning, Buhari tells ICC prosecutor

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Boko Haram insurgency has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning.

The President made this clarification Wednesday while receiving the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karin Ahmad Khan at the Presidential Villa.

According to the President, with adequate education, the majority of Nigerians now know the truth.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President added that with concerted public enlightenment, it had become clear to the people that Boko Haram was a perversion of religion, rather than Islamic ideology.

“God is justice. You can’t kill innocent people, and shout; Allah Akbar (God is great). It’s either you don’t know that God at all, or you are simply being stupid.

“To say Western education is unacceptable (Haram) is very fraudulent. That is why we are fighting them, and educating the people. And we are succeeding a lot. We came to office when things were very bad, but we are educating the people. Education is fundamental. Religion and ethnicity are out of it. Some people have just made it a lifestyle to cause confusion, destruction and death,” he said.

The ICC Prosecutor said extremism was like cancer, which spreads and can also recede, noting that what Boko Haram does in collaboration with Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), “is perversion of religion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu salutes former Head of State, Abubakar, at 79

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalam Abubakar as a patriotic statesman with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.   Extolling the virtues of the former President, Kalu stressed that the retired General has sustained his goodwill […]
News

Edo guber: Court delays hearing on Obaseki to allow PDP reach peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal high court in Port Harcourt has delayed hearing of the case against Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state. On Monday, the court granted two orders — one to stop Obaseki from contesting in the PDP primary election, and the other to serve him by substituted means. The PDP primary election is less […]
News

Ohakim: Ndubuisi Kanu for burial October 16

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Central Burial Committee (CBC) of late Rare Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) yesterday announced that the burial of the late former Military Governor of old Imo and Lagos states, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), would hold on October 16.   A statement issued yesterday by the Chairman, CBC, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, said the family said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica