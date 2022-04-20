Boko Haram has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning, Buhari tells ICC prosecutor

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Boko Haram insurgency has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning.

The President made this clarification Wednesday while receiving the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karin Ahmad Khan at the Presidential Villa.

According to the President, with adequate education, the majority of Nigerians now know the truth.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President added that with concerted public enlightenment, it had become clear to the people that Boko Haram was a perversion of religion, rather than Islamic ideology.

“God is justice. You can’t kill innocent people, and shout; Allah Akbar (God is great). It’s either you don’t know that God at all, or you are simply being stupid.

“To say Western education is unacceptable (Haram) is very fraudulent. That is why we are fighting them, and educating the people. And we are succeeding a lot. We came to office when things were very bad, but we are educating the people. Education is fundamental. Religion and ethnicity are out of it. Some people have just made it a lifestyle to cause confusion, destruction and death,” he said.

The ICC Prosecutor said extremism was like cancer, which spreads and can also recede, noting that what Boko Haram does in collaboration with Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), “is perversion of religion.”

