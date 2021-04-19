News Top Stories

Boko Haram informant nabbed in Yobe –Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a “suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops’ position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State”.

 

Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the suspect, Modu Ari, was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade. Yerima further disclosed that during interrogation, the informant confessed to the alleged crime.

 

Specifically, he was said to have admitted that he had severally revealed troops’ movements and positions to terrorist collaborators.

 

“Investigation is, however, ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

 

“The unfortunate sabotage of troops’ movement by Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol. Though the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, our troops suffered some casualties.

 

“In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible”, the statement said.

