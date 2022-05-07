Boko Haram, ISWAP have religious, ethnic undertones –Vatsa

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under criticism following his statement absolving Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) of having religious and ethnic agenda, While seeking answers to the President’s comments the former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa said, although, he did not regret supporting Buhari but he is disappointed at the President’s approach to the insecurity challenges across the country. According to Vatsa, “I think President Buhari is playing politics with them, because the rate at which these groups kill Nigerians, destroy churches and mosques is alarming “Mr President should take up the challenge of his responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizens because that is his number one constitutional responsibility.

The rate at which they kill Nigerians is so alarming. “I have said this several times and this was what Bishop Mathew Kukah was saying a few days ago about Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina. They sit in the comfort at Aso Villa and don’t know what the people outside are facing; as spokespersons for Mr President, they speak for him but Nigerians who voted for us (APC), the masses who voted in Buhari, who believed in him that he (Buhari) would protect them are the same masses that are being killed every day.

“How can Mr President confirm that these attacks have no religion or ethnicity undertones? The people they are killing belong to one religion, those they are killing belong to other ethnic group. Then how can we be convinced? “I do not want to think or say that Mr President is lying, but Mr President should convince us. The body language and statement of Mr President are two parallel lines, even in his home state, Katsina, aren’t the Fulanis killing the Hausas? Are they not killing there? What do they really want? Land occupation, they want to kill the natives and take up the whole land. Then you will say it is not ethnicity.

“Some time ago, former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Danjuma said that this is ethnic cleansing and nobody said anything. Is it not what is happening today? It is ethnic cleansing. With the way things are going it is obvious the government is not there for us, Nigerians should learn how to defend ourselves. If you think they are there for you, it is a lie.

“Our people should begin to think of even using the old traditional methods to protect themselves before these terrorists will wipe them out because from all indications, they are coming to chase and wipe out the people. There are so many tones to it all.

It has never been this bad in the history of Nigeria. Even during the Civil War, we did not witness killings like this. The APC Chieftain said further that: “these terrorists have declared their own caliphate in our country, President Buhari should tell us whatever they are. Why the killings then? If they are not killing because of religion or ethnicity, why are they killing?

They kill in Southern Kaduna, why are they not killing in Zaria city? Why are they targeting selected areas? “There are more questions to be answered. Mr President should take up the challenge, own his duty and responsibility as the father of the whole nation that will protect both the rich and the poor. He has the military on his side, he should give them instructions. I know very well that Nigerian soldiers are capable of crushing these terrorists.”

