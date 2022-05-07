News

Boko Haram, ISWAP pursuing religious, ethnic agenda-Vatsa

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under criticism following his statement absolving Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) of having religious and ethnic agenda, A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa said, although he did not regret supporting Buhari, he is disappointed at the President’s approach to the insecurity challenges across the country.

According to Vatsa, “I think President Buhari is playing politics with them, because the rate at which these groups kill Nigerians, destroy churches and mosques is alarming “Mr. President should take up the challenge of his responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizens because that is his number one constitutional responsibility. The rate at which they kill Nigerians is so alarming. Reacting to the President’s assertion, Vatsa said, “How can Mr President confirm that these attacks have no religion or ethnicity undertones? The people they are killing belong to one religion; those they are killing belong to other ethnic groups. Then how can we be convinced?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diplomatic row: Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

    The Federal Government yesterday, said it has recalled the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who condemned the incident in strong  terms, said what happened was against International Law and the Vienna Convention […]
News

Northern leaders caution Soyinka on Omisore, APC

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Stakeholders in the politics of the North-East geo-political zone have condemned the spate of criticisms against the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was in bad faith. The leaders in a statement in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, took exception to the posturing on account of the inability […]
News

Abba Kyari deletes Facebook post mocking FBI’s indictment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has deleted a Facebook post where he described his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and subsequent investigation by Police Force as a “show” he is “enjoying.” Abba Kyari was declared a member of an internet fraud syndicate by the FBI and indicted for receiving bribe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica