Boko Haram, ISWAP pursuing religious, ethnic agenda-Vatsa

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under criticism following his statement absolving Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) of having religious and ethnic agenda, A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa said, although he did not regret supporting Buhari, he is disappointed at the President’s approach to the insecurity challenges across the country.

According to Vatsa, “I think President Buhari is playing politics with them, because the rate at which these groups kill Nigerians, destroy churches and mosques is alarming “Mr. President should take up the challenge of his responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizens because that is his number one constitutional responsibility. The rate at which they kill Nigerians is so alarming. Reacting to the President’s assertion, Vatsa said, “How can Mr President confirm that these attacks have no religion or ethnicity undertones? The people they are killing belong to one religion; those they are killing belong to other ethnic groups. Then how can we be convinced?”

