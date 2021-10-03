News

Boko Haram kills 24 ISWAP fighters as troops foil attack on repentant families

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Troops of the Nigerian military have thwarted the mission of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to attack a camp of repentant Boko Haram members in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

The troops repelled the insurgents who stormed the Borno State town in a convoy of gun trucks on Saturday.

This is coming a day after Boko Haram Terrorists eliminated ISWAP fighters in the Gwoza axis.

Credible sources confirmed to PRNigeria that fighters of the dreaded ISWAP on Saturday evening invaded Damboa town.

Their plan, according to a seasoned intelligence source, was to launch an attack on the civilian camp of repentant Boko Haram members.

“The camp is where hundreds of repentant Boko Haram members have been staying since they renounced terrorism,” he said.

However, he added that troops who were swiftly deployed after a distress call engaged the ISWAP fighters.

“Though the terrorists were repelled, and their mission thwarted after a brutal gunfire, I cannot give the actual number of casualties they could have suffered,” said the intelligence officer.

In a related development, PRNigeria learnt that a group of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram on Friday eliminated 24 ISWAP fighters at Mandra and Gaba Mountains in the Gwoza axis.

They were killed when the Boko Haram terrorists, under the control of one Commander Aliyu Ngulde exchanged fire with ISWAP fighters, led by one Abou Aseeya, at the mountainous axis.

During the clash by the rival sects, several ISWAP members were captured alive.

According to sources, who declined to mention their names, the duel between the two terrorist organisations was a reprisal fueled by an onslaught ISWAP elements had earlier launched at Boko Haram members in recent weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

DG PGF decries Presidency’s position on Ondo herdsmen ban

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has condemned the position of the Presidency on the ban of Herdsmen by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu. According to him, governments should compliment reforms introduced by other arms of levels, rather than being divisive over them. The DG, in a statement […]
News

Enugu to sanction violators of traffic barriers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State government yesterday warned motorists and other road users who unlawfully interfere with road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators. It said in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, […]
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition the seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting Thursday’s PDP governorship primary in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica