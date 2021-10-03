Boko Haram kills 24 ISWAP fighters as troops foil attack on repentant families

Troops of the Nigerian military have thwarted the mission of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to attack a camp of repentant Boko Haram members in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

The troops repelled the insurgents who stormed the Borno State town in a convoy of gun trucks on Saturday.

This is coming a day after Boko Haram Terrorists eliminated ISWAP fighters in the Gwoza axis.

Credible sources confirmed to PRNigeria that fighters of the dreaded ISWAP on Saturday evening invaded Damboa town.

Their plan, according to a seasoned intelligence source, was to launch an attack on the civilian camp of repentant Boko Haram members.

“The camp is where hundreds of repentant Boko Haram members have been staying since they renounced terrorism,” he said.

However, he added that troops who were swiftly deployed after a distress call engaged the ISWAP fighters.

“Though the terrorists were repelled, and their mission thwarted after a brutal gunfire, I cannot give the actual number of casualties they could have suffered,” said the intelligence officer.

In a related development, PRNigeria learnt that a group of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram on Friday eliminated 24 ISWAP fighters at Mandra and Gaba Mountains in the Gwoza axis.

They were killed when the Boko Haram terrorists, under the control of one Commander Aliyu Ngulde exchanged fire with ISWAP fighters, led by one Abou Aseeya, at the mountainous axis.

During the clash by the rival sects, several ISWAP members were captured alive.

According to sources, who declined to mention their names, the duel between the two terrorist organisations was a reprisal fueled by an onslaught ISWAP elements had earlier launched at Boko Haram members in recent weeks.

