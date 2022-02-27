Boko Haram kills eight, razes village in Borno

At least eight persons were killed in attacks by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in Biu LGA of Borno State.

According to online newspaper, TheCable, the insurgents invaded Mandaragirau and Ghuma villages in the LGA on Saturday night, killed eight residents and wounded a number of persons.

Military sources said troops had thwarted an attack by ISWAP terrorists along Mandaragarau road in the early hours of Saturday.

Nigerian troops, under Operation Desert Sanity, on a long range patrol in the general area were said to have intercepted communication of the terrorists on a mission to plant improvised-explosive devices (IEDs) on the routes and attack a military base.

But the troops stormed the scene and tackled the insurgents.

Following the interception, nine insurgents on three motorcycles were said to have stormed Mandaragirau and Ghuma, accusing the locals of disclosing information of their plans to the military.

The insurgents also burnt some shops, looted foodstuff and livestock of the residents.

The troops had successfully repelled an attack by another ISWAP group in Konduga LGA.

Sources said the insurgents attempted to attack a military formation along Bama Road, when they met a stiff resilience by the troops in the location.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...