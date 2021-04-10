Metro & Crime

Boko Haram kills five, abducts 30 women in Adamawa village

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Kwapre, a village in Hong local government area of Adamawa and killed five persons.
They also abducted women said to be no fewer than 30 during the attack on Friday evening.
Sources added the insurgents shot rapidly, scaring residents into surrounding bushes and destroyed houses as well as other valuable properties before seizing the women.
A source, Innocent Geoffrey, who lives around the affected community, said the residents had all gone off to where they felt they would be safe.
“Right now there is no single person in Kwapre. Everybody has fled the community,” Innocent said on phone Saturday morning.
Member representing Gombi/ Hong Federal Constituency, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakubu, said the attack was a bitter setback to a community striving to put Boko Haram insurgency behind it.
Kwapre is on the Adamawa-Borno borders near the notorious Sambisa forest.
It has come under Boko Haram attack a number of times in the past.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told our correspondent the attack is a Boko Haram incident on which he had no mandate to speak.
The 23 Armoured Brigade Yola under which jurisdiction the attacked village falls, also refused to speak.

