Boko Haram kills four soldiers in Borno community

Four soldiers were feared killed when Boko Haram members attacked security operatives in Borno State. The soldiers were providing cover for the excavators drilling trenches to provide a shield for the recently relocated residents of Kukawa town, the headquarters of Kukawa Local Government Area of the state. Kukawa town, which had remained a ghost town for some years, last week witnessed massive return of its Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). This followed the government’s efforts and directives to relocate all IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

A resident of Kukawa town, who fled back to Maiduguri and did not want his name in print, told journalists yesterday that the insurgents, who came in several gun trucks, attacked military personnel providing security cover for the operators of the excavators digging trenches round the town.

He said: “The insurgents, who came in red turbans, driving many gun trucks, attacked the military personnel providing security cover for the workers. When civilians were running, they said ‘don’t run, we did not come because of you but the military personnel.'”

Another resident of the town, Ibrahim Idi, said the insurgents killed four soldiers. He said: “Immediately they heard the gunshots, the troops mobilised and brought reinforcement. They successfully repelled the attack.” Kukawa town, in northern Borno, is a few kilometres from Baga town where Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy was attacked by insurgents. Earlier on Monday, some Boko Haram members also invaded Magumeri Local Government Headquarters. They burnt down the General Hospital, Magumeri and some munisipal buildings. The attackers also killed a lactating mother during cross fire.

