Boko Haram kills seven, displaces 5,000 in Adamawa

Boko Haram has killed seven people and displaced about 5,000 people during an attack on a community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Agency, Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman, said yesterday that the displacement affected other neighbouring communities.

Sulaiman explained that the insurgents came in nine vehicles on Friday night and freely interacted with the innocent indigenes of Kwapre village in Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area before commencing their attacks.

He said: “After successfully surrounded the village, the insurgents started attacking. They killed over seven people, including three children, burnt 50 houses, worship centres, markets and schools.”

According to him, the group also kidnapped men, women and girls. Sulaiman, however, said the report available to the agency indicated that about eight people among the kidnapped victims had escaped through the bush.

Meanwhile, those displaced during the attack are still taking refuge in nearby villages, to avoid further attacks by the insurgents. The District Head of Dugwaba, Mr. Simon Dugwaba, in a telephone interview yesterday afternoon, said the attackers overran the village in the night when the villagers were asleep, making it impossible for any resistance.

Dugwaba said more than 20 people were injured while more than 20 others were kidnapped in the attacks which lasted for over three hours.

He said those injured were receiving treatment at Hong General Hospital, while two people who were critically injured by gunshot had been referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola.

The village head disclosed that in 2014, Kwapre village was attacked and destroyed by Boko Haram.

The Chairman, Hong Local Government Area, Mr. James Pukuma, said normalcy had returned to the area as security and local security groups had been deployed to protect lives and property. Pukuma called on the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious move to the nearest security agency for quick response.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said security personnel had been deployed in the area. Dugwaba district and Kwapre village are close to the dreaded Sambisa Forest, housing Boko Haram members.

