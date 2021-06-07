News

Boko Haram leader, Shekau, is dead – insist rival militants

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The leader of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, rival Islamist militants said in an audio recording.
In audio obtained by news agencies, the Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) said Shekau died detonating explosives on himself after a battle between the two groups.
Shekau was reported dead last month and has been reported killed before, reports the BBC.
Neither Boko Haram nor the Nigerian government have confirmed his death.

What did the recording say?

In the undated audio recording, a voice thought to be that of Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said Shekau “killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive”.
Iswap fighters hunted down the warlord and offered him the chance to repent and join them, al-Barnawi said.
“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth,” he said.
When reports of Shekau’s death in a clash circulated last month, the Nigerian army said it would investigate.
Army spokesman Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima told the BBC at the time the army was looking into what happened, but that it would not issue a statement until it got definitive proof.
One journalist with close links to security agencies said that Shekau died when Iswap attacked Boko Haram positions in the Sambisa forest, north-east Nigeria.
He has been reported dead numerous times before, only to resurface.

Who is Abubakar Shekau?
After taking the reins of Boko Haram after its founder died in police custody in 2009, Shekau led its transformation from an underground sect to a deadly insurgency that has swept north-east Nigeria.
Under Shekau, Boko Haram staged bombings, kidnappings and prison breaks across the region. And from 2014, it began overrunning towns in a bid to create an Islamic State under Sharia law.
Believed to be in his early- to mid-40s, Shekau backed a bloody jihadist campaign in propaganda videos that drew comparisons to Osama Bin Laden.
“I enjoy killing… the way I enjoy slaughtering chickens and rams,” he said in one 2012 video.
Since he took charge, more than 30,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes.
The group gained global attention after its 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of girls from a school in Chibok, in Borno state, sparking the #BringBackOurGirls movement. Many of them are still missing.
Soon after, the US declared Shekau a “global terrorist” and placed a $7 million (£4.9m) bounty on his head.
Shekau’s agenda was so radical that he was rejected by Islamic State, which split from Boko Haram to form Iswap in 2016.

What next for Boko Haram?
Should Shekau’s death be confirmed, it is uncertain it would spell the end for Boko Haram, analysts say.
Since breaking away, Iswap has displaced Boko Haram as the dominant insurgency in the region.
Some predict Shekau’s death could lead to the end of the violent rivalry between the two groups, enabling Iswap to absorb Boko Haram fighters, but others say they will remain loyal to his ideas.
“There’s division among Shekau’s followers about whether to join Iswap now or fight Iswap,” Jacob Zenn, editor of the Jamestown Foundation Terrorism Monitor, told the BBC
“There was never a plan for the dictator of the group meeting his demise. It appears there will now be a chaotic period.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Senate summons Akume over defaulting lottery operators

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate yesterday, summoned the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, over alleged failure of lottery operators to remit appropriate revenues to the Federal Government.   The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, made this known after the committee met with the lottery operators and the regulatory agencies handling their affairs.   […]
News Top Stories

World Press Freedom Day: Buhari cautions media against inflaming nation’s challenged polity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned media practitioners in the country not to further inflame the nation’s polity that is already seriously challenged. Buhari gave this charge yesterday in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day today.   Buhari, who recommitted to freedom of […]
News

Benue is under siege by herdsmen attacks, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday again raised the alarm that the state was under siege by armed militia herdsmen attacks. This is as he reiterated his call on the people of the state to rise up and defend themselves from external attacks by the invaders. The governor spoke in Adoka in Otukpo Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica