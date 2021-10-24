Boko Haram manipulated by religious extremists –Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has described Boko Haram insurgency as a multifaceted phenomenon rooted in socio- economic, political and ideological factors which are manipulated by religious extremists. General Buratai, now Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic disclosed this at the 24th, 25th and 26th convocation lecture he delivered at the Modibbo Adama University in Yola on Friday evening.

He said the military have undoubtedly degraded Boko Haram terrorists by taking all territories controlled by them and kept them running on the back foot, yet the group has evolved, transformed and continuously adapted itself to changing military dynamics. According to him, the military is only the fighting arm of the state and not its replacement, hence the need for cohesive synergy, political will, sacrifice and commitment of all and sundry to be involved in the fight.

He emphasised that “anyone that only relies on the military and other instruments of coercion to resolve an insurgency such as the Boko Haram insurgency is bound to continue to suffer insecurity “. While identifying the dearth of development as one of the major triggers of insurgency in the north east region of Nigeria, he maintained that “the quest for security must go with development, adding that the North East lacks development in all areas”. Buratai, who was the Guest Lecturer on a theme “the Nigerian front in the war on terror: security or development”, warned that “any country that does not ensure the development of its people would have security challenges”.

“Nigerians should not rely on the military option as the only way to resolve our security challenges; rather we must address the ideological, economic, social, and political factors”. “Central to the argument of this paper is that security and development in the North East should not be addressed individually but as one intrinsic element and that development is a requirement for stabilisation,” he said. General Tukur Buratai warned that “the recent influx of surrendering insurgents calls for even better handling since their motivation is also partly based on Islamic jihadism, as the extremist ideology espoused is itself a primary motivating factor .”

Like this: Like Loading...