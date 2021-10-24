News

Boko Haram manipulated by religious extremists –Buratai

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has described Boko Haram insurgency as a multifaceted phenomenon rooted in socio- economic, political and ideological factors which are manipulated by religious extremists. General Buratai, now Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic disclosed this at the 24th, 25th and 26th convocation lecture he delivered at the Modibbo Adama University in Yola on Friday evening.

He said the military have undoubtedly degraded Boko Haram terrorists by taking all territories controlled by them and kept them running on the back foot, yet the group has evolved, transformed and continuously adapted itself to changing military dynamics. According to him, the military is only the fighting arm of the state and not its replacement, hence the need for cohesive synergy, political will, sacrifice and commitment of all and sundry to be involved in the fight.

He emphasised that “anyone that only relies on the military and other instruments of coercion to resolve an insurgency such as the Boko Haram insurgency is bound to continue to suffer insecurity “. While identifying the dearth of development as one of the major triggers of insurgency in the north east region of Nigeria, he maintained that “the quest for security must go with development, adding that the North East lacks development in all areas”. Buratai, who was the Guest Lecturer on a theme “the Nigerian front in the war on terror: security or development”, warned that “any country that does not ensure the development of its people would have security challenges”.

“Nigerians should not rely on the military option as the only way to resolve our security challenges; rather we must address the ideological, economic, social, and political factors”. “Central to the argument of this paper is that security and development in the North East should not be addressed individually but as one intrinsic element and that development is a requirement for stabilisation,” he said. General Tukur Buratai warned that “the recent influx of surrendering insurgents calls for even better handling since their motivation is also partly based on Islamic jihadism, as the extremist ideology espoused is itself a primary motivating factor .”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

McKinsey: Nigerian banks may increase provisions for bad loans

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says African banks may lose $48bn to virus rebound risks McKinsey and Company, the worldwide management consulting firm, has said that banks in Nigeria and Morocco may need to further increase provisions for bad loans this year, because, “the current loanloss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts.” […]
News Top Stories

Why Nigeria must diversify economy from oil, by Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and decline in global oil prices, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has advised that to cushion the effect of future crude oil crashes, the country must undertake an aggressive diversification into non-oil businesses. Sylva gave the advice in a keynote address delivered at the […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Nigerians’ll surely vote out APC in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption will compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023. He noted that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC. Wike, who stated this yesterday shortly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica