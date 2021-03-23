Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State.

According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man accused of being a Nigerian Army my spy were killed during the attack.

The group mocked the Nigerian army, claiming soldiers refused to leave their military base to defend the town while they operated for about three hours.

Also displayed were two operational vehicles‪ and ammunition allegedly ‬captured from the local vigilante group.

The insurgents burnt several houses and cars in the community.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush for them. .

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

