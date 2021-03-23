News

Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State.
According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man accused of being a Nigerian Army my spy were killed during the attack.
The group mocked the Nigerian army, claiming soldiers refused to leave their military base to defend the town while they operated for about three hours.
Also displayed were two operational vehicles‪ and ammunition allegedly ‬captured from the local vigilante group.
The insurgents burnt several houses and cars in the community.
Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.
The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush for them. .
Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.
At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.
The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.
In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.
SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pelosi: Lawmakers moving forward with impeachment, calls Trump ‘imminent threat’ to ‘our Democracy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The House will be moving forward with a resolution to impeach President Trump, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the president in a letter to colleagues as an “imminent threat” to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy. In the letter Sunday, Pelosi said the House will act with “great solemnity” with less than two weeks remaining […]
News

Obiano suspends sale of state’s assets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has suspended planned sale of some assets of the state including Commissioners’ quarters located within the Agu-Awka axis near Government House, Awka. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, made the position of government known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Awka.     […]
News Top Stories

Eight dead, 14 injured in ghastly auto crashes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, eight persons, including an infant yesterday died from two different motor accidents in Kaduna State. The accidents took place along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. Two persons were confirmed died, and eight others sustained serious injuries in the road traffic crash along the Kaduna-Abuja Road. Security operatives tackling bandits along […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica