Boko Haram: Nigeria should deploy intelligence, drones not mercenaries –Rev. Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson, strategic thinking consultant and security expert, in an interview with Channels TV, Lagos, monitored by ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, brings new insight into the ongoing insurgency war against Boko Haram, advocating the use of intelligence and deployment of drones rather than mercenaries as recommended by the governor of Borno State and endorsed by the governors of North East

How do you see the massacre of the rice farmers in Zabarmari and the different reactions to it?

The reactions that we are seeing now are highly emotive and that is understandable. But if we want to look at it from the strategic point of view, we must remember that terrorism is the instrument of weak people who have no direct access to power and so you see the clinical use of terror whether it is to kill soft targets or to do something bizarre, it has an objective. If the objective is to break the will of the nation, create confusion, multiply fear, what is going on right now is something that will make the terrorists very happy.

I say this responsibly in that I think that there need to be more of consultations from both sides because when I Iisten to the rhetoric from the upper and lower chambers of the national assembly and also the spoke men of the president, it is obvious that we need to do a lot more briefings, they need to get more consultants to brief them to know that the objective of killing those farmers was simply to break the will of the nation, and to spread fear.

Also, what is more important in this, is that the media reporting on it, also needs to gain a lot more professional advice so that these reactions will be better informed. You see, when killings like this happen, the terrorists also rely on the media report as a force multiplier.

If you ask me a lot of the reactions that you are seeing are mixture of fear and confusion because right now it is dawning on the people in authority that if things go on like this there may be no nation to speak about.

What best way should the authority had reacted then?

But the best thing to do is to be informed properly and when you are well informed you will find out that the rhetoric will change. Let me give you an example, I will say to you that calling on the president to get rid of the service chiefs, is a bit confrontational.

It is not exactly the right step to take when we are viewing what has just happened in Borno State and for those who are calling for all sorts of measures and in fact, the people who are even responding are making the matter worse. Because they are making the president to look like as if he is a recalcitrant person who digs in for no apparent reason. I believe that the tact that we should take is very simple.

For people in the national assembly, they should refer to the national security strategy document that was signed by the president in 2019. In fact, he recently asked for an upgrade and if they look at the document they will discover that there are about three basic things that were first mentioned. When you look at the sub headings you will see national objective, national interest and national values.

Now if the people in the national assembly were to read through this document, they could simply call on the president, saying you endorsed this document and you asked for an upgrade in the architecture of security but looking at the trend, since you made that request, it is obvious that things are not going in the direction that they should go, we have suggestions to make because of the future of our nation.

So I will say that language matters, the reporting also matters, we need to a lot more consulting and we need to educate the nation more. Everybody needs to realise that calling for the service chiefs to resign, let me tell you one simple truth that I have preached for more than 10 years, when you want to solve terrorism problem, the military aspect, kinetics, all the military can do is maximum, 37 per cent of the solution.

What then should be the call if not the resignation of the service chiefs?

If you ask me, I will say to you that the call is really not that the president should sack the service chiefs but that the president should expand and create some extra offices that will work hand in hand with the service chiefs.

But you see for the people in leadership, they need to understand that they are going to be responsible for the future of the nation at all levels of leadership. And that is why the onus is on the leadership to be better informed that number one; the reason why they kill these people in such a gruesome manner is that there is an objective to it and that if in their reaction to this gruesome killings they play into the hands of the terrorists who initiated the atrocities in the first place, it will not prosper Nigeria.

Leadership has to gain a proper understanding because this thing collapses nations from within. The first thing that some nations do, once they are able to decipher that there is a terrorism problem on their soul and they have recognised that it is a global problem, a new type of war, asymmetrical, hybrid threat, they gain a lot of knowledge about it and then they learn how to handle it.

So, the bottom line is this, in this nation, we need to do more consultations on how to report on terror in such a way that it will put the terrorists to disadvantage. Every nation knows that if you don’t unite your nation, the terrorists will end up winning because what they want to do is to provoke reaction, an irrational reaction from you and that is what we are getting right now.

How long are we going to live with this war?

For us to get to the root of the matter, there is going to be a need for us to calm down and to clinically assess this situation and then talk about the things that we need to put into place so that we can actually win and not lose at the end of the day. There is nothing new about this thing, it has been with us for quite awhile, it is just that it is increasing in stages and we have been talking about it for more 15, 20 years now that we began to talk to the nation that this is coming.

If we really want to win, let’s remember that number one, a nation that is not united can’t win a war against terror. Let’s remember that this thing has a method to its madness and unless we decode that methodology and we sit down and responsibly put into place what is needful we should not expect a miracle out of the air. Now, finally, when I said to you that the military aspect of a cure to this threat to our nation’s sovereignty is only 37 per cent, I am saying to you that if the military chiefs have done what they know to do but don’t forget that the traditional trade mark of the armed forces has a chain of command that is like a pyramid.

When you come against asymmetrical warfare, one of things that any nation does is to destruct that chain of command to be able to respond quickly. Don’t also forget that you are dealing with a totally unorthodox form of warfare and also that a lot of the things that you think is local, a lot of the thinking and the strategies of those who are hitting you and those who are hitting this nation, is not done within the borders of this nation. What suffices is this, it is not the fault of the military men, what they are trained to do will at best supply 37 per cent and this is the disadvantage that every nation has when terrorism comes to play.

A nation can foil 25 terrorist attempts but the one that succeeds will almost destabilise a nation. So, you see, the odds are stalked because of this unconventional form of warfare. Your enemy has no uniform, your enemy has no identified barracks, your enemy has no rules of engagement, your enemy can use a woman to carry out suicide attack. How do you overcome such persons? Except you get back and think through it properly then you have responses that are measured.

What are those four critical things that you said any nation in our situation should do? T h e f o u r t h i n g s that any n a t i o n has to put in place in-clude: You have to adapt your military strategies, and improve your interagency cooperation; You must get a superior value system for your country and you must get superior ideology and superior architecture of thought. You can’t afford to be on the same step and at the same level of thinking with those who are terrorising your nation. You have to be at least, 12, 15 steps ahead of them, getting to their heads, think ahead of them and anticipant so that you can understand their modus of operation so that you can actually begin to win victories and stop just reacting by doing the obvious things that they want you to do.

What else needs to be done at this time given the discordant tunes from both the executive, legislative arms and the people?

What the upper house, lower house and the presidency should be doing right now is coming together to realise that if we are at each others’ throat we are going to lose this nation and if we lose the nation, where will the upper house, lower house and presidency be? Once there is a coming together with one mind and one purpose, which is to preserve the sovereignty of our nation, you will find out that it will be too difficult to assemble the platform and the team that will augment the military aspect.

What is your view on the proposal to have mercenaries introduced to this war?

I think it will be grievous error to bring in mercenaries. Rather, I think that the direction that we need to go is very simple. Why do I say bringing mercenaries will be a grievous error? We are still battling the trail of thought that has permitted the militants that have been captured to debriefed and the notion of them now been absolved into the Nigerian Army.

We are still battling that thought process as to how it was arrived at, who initiated it and how it managed to pass through to become acceptable. Now, one of the challenges that we have with this war form is that it also uses infiltrations a lot.

So, when you say mercenaries now, who is going to be bringing in the mercenaries, who are going to be paying them, and where is he sourcing them from? How are we sure that these are mercenaries who really have the interest of the nation at hearts. But I will tell you that what we need to do rather is to go the way of unmanned air vehicle, let go the way of drones. Drone technology will cut down over 60 per cent of the casualties. There are drones today that fitted with facial recognition. Drone technology deployed in the North East will change the tide of the warfare.

Not only deployed in North East it should also become part of the economic package of the country. There are other countries today where they are using drones to deliver medicines to the villages and serve the economy. I would have thought that Nigeria would be at the forefront of this. So, instead of looking for mercenaries and all that we should go more of the way of intelligence because we are dealing with a very intelligent enemy that also has access to funding that is much more than what is available in Nigeria. The drone option is not only cheaper but is much more efficient and don’t forget that there are many other technologies that are available today that can be deployed.

