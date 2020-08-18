Boko Haram: Nigerians in Diaspora laud Buhari over successes in 5 North-East States

…. align with international indicators on return of peace

The UK Chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) says President Muhammadu Buhari has kept his campaign promise hy ridding five states from Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast.

It said the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) is a proof that the terrorists have been flushed out from these states successfully.

NDMG made this known in a statement signed by its UK president, Clifford Ogbonna, on Tuesday.

“The UK Chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Groups (NDMG) confidently commends President Muhammadu Buhari for ridding five states of the north-east of Boko Haram insurgents in line with his campaign promise of restoring security to Nigeria,” the statement reads.

“The terrorist group has long been subdued in Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and Taraba state leaving Borno state as the last place for Boko Haram to be crushed into oblivion. It is for this reason that the terrorists’ criminal activities are only reported from this state, and such crimes are always laced with desperation to make statements to create the impression that they remain relevant in assessing the security outlook of Nigeria.

“On the contrary, initiatives like the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) for Northeastern Nigeria, a programme of President Buhari’s administration to put the region on the path of recovery and stability, are proof that Boko Haram has been flushed out from these five states successfully enough to commit resources to rebuild.

“Even more reassuring is the trust and confidence that international partners have demonstrated by providing funding for MCRP, which could only happen because they are assured that the terrorists have no chance of ever resurfacing again in the region from where they have been decimated.”

The Nigerians in diaspora said

Borno has remained the sore thumb in the quest to completely relieve the country of Boko Haram.

The group, however, urged the people and leadership of Borno state to take committed steps to end attitudes and activities that translate into support for the terrorists and begin to openly support efforts to free their state from the harrowing grip of terrorism.

“This demand for a reset is in the interest of Borno state citizens, who should have learnt by now that they are the ones being hurt by the scheming that has made Boko Haram persist in their own state while its neighbouring five states are already on the path to rebuilding and prosperity,” the statement added.

“The UK Chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) therefore appeals to the citizens of Borno State and their leaders to give themselves a chance at regaining peace for their land by giving Mr. President an opportunity to completely fulfil his promise of restoring peace and security to Borno State.

“Mr. President has done extremely well in his promise and commitment and deserves to be celebrated, something that should not be delayed by a refusal of the people of Borno state to support him in the necessary. We urge them to hit that reset button now and see the difference it will make in their state.”

