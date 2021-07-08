Boko Haram overruns Adamawa community, kills villagers

Several people were killed yesterday when Boko Haram members invaded Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. A survivor, who along with others fled the community yesterday, said Dabna village came under a vicious attack by Boko Haram members. The survivor, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said one of the community’s vigilantes was among those killed. He said about half of the residents of the community had fled to neighbouring villages for fear of being attacked. The survivor also said that Garaha village, the hometown of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (DF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, was also not safe because soldiers discovered bodies of about 18 people in the bush in the area. Meanwhile, the 23 Armoured Brigade Public Relations Officer in Yola, Major Mohammed Haruna Sani, could not be reached on the phone to confirm the story.

Like this: Like Loading...