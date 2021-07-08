Boko Haram overruns Adamawa community, kills villagers

Several people were killed yesterday when Boko Haram members invaded Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. A survivor, who along with others fled the community yesterday, said Dabna village came under a vicious attack by Boko Haram members. The survivor, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said one of the community’s vigilantes was among those killed. He said about half of the residents of the community had fled to neighbouring villages for fear of being attacked. The survivor also said that Garaha village, the hometown of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (DF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, was also not safe because soldiers discovered bodies of about 18 people in the bush in the area. Meanwhile, the 23 Armoured Brigade Public Relations Officer in Yola, Major Mohammed Haruna Sani, could not be reached on the phone to confirm the story.
Related Articles
Do background checks on personnel before recruitment, group tells security agencies
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa A group, known as Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background checks of potential officers during the enlistment and recruitment process into their various security agencies. The group said that the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights’ […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Civil Servants arrested for banditry in Zamfara
Some civil servants have been arrested for banditry in Zamfara, according to the state government. The North-West state is one of the regions worst affected by banditry in the country. According to a statment signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara on Wednesday, the civil servants were among 35 suspects apprehended in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
If Nigeria fails, Africa has failed, Alake tells secessionists
Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo has appealed to those calling for the secession of Nigeria to shelve the idea, insisting that, if Nigeria fail as a country, the entire black race has failed. The monarch said, those beating the drums of war in the country are not only […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)