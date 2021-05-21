Boko Haram planning to attack Abuja – IGP

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has disclosed the notification that members of Boko Haram terrorists are planning to carry out an attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Plateau State capital, Jos.

Baba, however, put the commissioners of police in both places on red alert, saying intelligence reports disclosed that the terrorists were being strategic.

According to him, the proposed attacks would be coordinated by both Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

These IGP’s revelations were contained in a circular dated May 19, 2021, and signed by his Principal Staff Officer, Idowu Owohunwa, an acting CP, which was addressed to the two commissioners of police.

The circular, a copy of which was sighted, has reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.TI/47.

The acting IGP directed the CPs to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities particularly in Abuja and Jos.

It read: “Intelligence report at the disposal of the Inspector-General of Police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

“In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of these marauding terrorists.

“Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please.”

The acting IGP’s alert comes weeks after Governor Sani Bello of Niger State said the nation’s capital is not safe because Boko Haram fighters have hoisted their flag in a community that is two hours from Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...