News

Boko Haram releases video of seized aid worker in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An aid worker abducted by Boko Haram terrorists on a major highway in northeast Borno State pleaded Saturday on video for authorities to secure his release.
“As Salamu Alaykum [Peace be unto you]. My name is Idris Aloma. I am a worker with UNHCR [United Nations High Commission for Refugees]. I am pleading with the commission to liaise with the government for my freedom,” he said in a video message released by terrorists.
Colleagues identified Aloma as the person kidnapped January 3 by terrorists on the northeast Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, which is an epicenter for terror attacks, reports as.com.
Boko Haram has claimed responsivity for most terror attacks in the region for more than a decade and has abducted nearly one dozen aid workers in the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Brexit: EU heads to court over Johnson’s controversial Internal Market Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The EU Commission says it will start legal action against Boris Johnson’s bid to potentially override parts of the Brexit deal. Brussels claims the prime minister is breaching the “good faith” promise both sides signed up to in the withdrawal agreement struck and passed by parliament last year. President Ursula von der Leyen said […]
News Top Stories

Rivers misses N1.9bn COVID-19 budget disbursement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

FG allocates N66.5bn to 35 eligible states Failure of Rivers State to publish on its website credible and fiscally responsible COVID-19 responsive amended 2020 budgets, duly approved by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the state governor, has robbed the state its share of disbursement tied to $750 million International Development Association […]
News

#EndSARS: Bayelsa sets up judicial panel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Government has constituted a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and a Special Security and Human Rights Committee in response to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters in the state.   The state Governor, Douye Diri, disclosed this yesterday shortly after the 9th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica