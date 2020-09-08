Boko Haram security scare: Coalition urges military, others to be on red alert.

…..allays fears on possible terrorist attack

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has urged the nation’s security agencies to be on red alert and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the country against terrorist attacks.

This is as the coalition canvassed for the usage of intelligence and technology to clamp down on the remnants of the terrorists who may be regrouping in parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the convener of the coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi and the Secretary, Barrister John Atani also appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and go about their lawful businesses unperturbed.

The Coalition leaders, said the giant strides of the Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai-led Nigerian Army has decimated the reprehensible activities of the terrorists especially in the Northeast and other parts of the Country, adding that there is a need for synergy among all security agencies. The group affirmed that the Nigerian Army has technically defeated Boko Haram and the group do not have the capacity to wage war on Nigeria again. It’s obvious that Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorist have been degraded and decimated, it’s obvious that they have become more desperate, hence their resort to occasional suicide attacks on some soft targets and more often pure propaganda.

Recall that a ‘purported memorandum’ from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warning its staff of a possible attack on the FCT had circulated in the media alerting Nigerians of a possible attack.

A statement titled ‘Intelligence on National Security’ that reportedly emanated from the NCS had warned its officers of a possible attack on the FCT.

The statement with reference number NCS/ENF/ABJ/180/S.I/VOL signed by H.A Sabo, Comptroller (ENF HQ) on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General of the (E,I,&I) also warned that the terrorists had set up camps in four locations in the FCT and one in Kogi State.

Odeyemi and Atani said; “Our coalition noted with caution a purported report that emanated from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warning its staff of a possible terrorist attacks.

“While we have reservations about the processes the purported memo took especially its classification, we, however, hope that the various security agencies do not take it with levity, whether such threat exist or not, because such a statement demands thorough investigation and intelligence.

“To address any threat either real or imaginary from the remnants of Boko Haram, a stronger synergy and requisite security intelligence that will also involve local authorities, should be heavily instituted. We believe this will foil any premeditated motive of the workers of evil.

“We want to urge residents of FCT and other adjoining States not to be anxious or fret over the threat of attack but go about their lawful activities because the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have always been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance.”

