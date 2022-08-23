Metro & Crime

Boko Haram terrorists attack Chibok community, displace hundreds of residents

Insurgents from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Takulashi Shikarkir, a local ward in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents invaded the town on Monday evening, shooting sporadically as hundreds of residents of the community fled into the forests for safety.

“We don’t have all the details yet but the Nigerian troops are currently engaging the terrorists in Chibok,” a competent source revealed.

Chibok community first came into the limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents attacked a Government Girls Secondary School in the community, and abducted over 200 school girls.

While some managed to escape from their abductors and others were rescued through government interventions, many remain unaccounted for.

In 2022, the town has experienced multiple attacks by insurgents who also abducted many residents, especially women and children.

Also, churches in the community were razed by the insurgents during the attacks.

SaharaReporters had in May 2022 reported that the terrorists attacked and released photographs of their assault on Kautikari village in the Chibok LGA.

ISWAP had earlier claimed its fighters killed 10 Christians during the attack.

The insurgents had on May 3 ransacked the community.

A military base stationed in the town was also dislodged by the terrorists.

In December 2021 and January 2022, Kautikari was separately attacked by the insurgents who abducted many women and children.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused the death of thousands of Nigerians and the displacement of millions of others, mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

 

