News Top Stories

Boko Haram: UK, US warn residents against travel near Kuje prison, 19 states

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States Embassy yesterday warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja. The warning came after suspected terrorists attacked Kuje prison and freed inmates on Tuesday. Also, United Kingdom citizens were warned not to be cautious of travelling to 19 states in Nigeria. Among the states are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River. They were advised to only embark on essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa , Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia and nonriverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau, and Taraba.

In a statement yesterday, titled, ‘Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022’, the US Embassy noted that crime has become endemic throughout Nigeria. The statement read: “On the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road. “Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark. Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defence. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari to NIS: Secure our borders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure security at the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President Friday, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, said he was given additional responsibilities on how to control influx of foreigners into the county and ensure […]
News

2023: FEC members with Presidential ambitions should resign –Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

. Former Governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, has advised Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) members of President Muhammadu Buhari with Presidential or Vice Presidential ambition to resign.     He said the president needed to warn his cabinet members over their Presidential ambitions.     Ebri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Troops kill 48 terrorist suspects in ambush attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that at least 48 suspected terrorist elements were killed during ambush attacks by fighting forces in Borno State. The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said seven AK 47 rifles were recovered during the encounter. This was as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica