Boko Haram: UNICEF, EU, others partner Borno govt

The Borno State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), European Union (EU), United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has launched a Reconciliation and Integration campaign towards the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram fighters. Speaking at the event in Maiduguri yesterday, the Commissioner for Information, Babakura Abba Jatau, said about 6,000 insurgents had so far surrendered. “We are here to launch projects which are very important to all of us. The people of Borno are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel as the insurgents are surrendering en mass. We need to forgive, accept, reintegrate them into society for lasting peace to reign,” Jatau said.

He said most of the surrendered Boko Haram members are women and children conscripted when the hoodlums took over their communities. The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai ElKanemi, said: “We have been battling with this insurgency for long. “For obvious reasons our people have suffered a lot as a result of the over a decade long Boko Haram insurgency.

“We traditional rulers, including our district, heads, village and wards heads, as well as religious leaders, have agreed and accepted with forgiveness the reconciliation and reintegration process for lasting peace, I urge you to forgive the repentant insurgents.” The monarch urged the UN and other donor agencies to carry along traditional rulers and religious leaders in the campaign. The Maiduguri Chief Field Officer of UNICEF Phuong Nguyen, said: “Every child is a potential solution to the challenges we face today including armed conflict without doubt.”

