Boko Haram wreaking havoc in Nasarawa –Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdulahi Sule, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action in addressing the state of insecurity across the nation, especially as the Boko Haram insurgents continue to wreak havoc in his state.

Sule, who spoke to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday, said though the terrorists had been dislodged from Toto local government, where they earlier camped, they have regrouped at the Nasarawa/ Benue border, where they are now launching attacks on residents. Apart from the issue of insecurity, the governor said he discussed the possibility of the federal government take-over of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT.

The governor alleged that the terrorists causing mayhem in his state belong to the Darussalam Islamic group that had been dislodged from Niger State, adding that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed with 900 of them arrested. Sule, who said those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group, expressed the hope that something would be done to address the insecurity in Nasarawa by the President after the briefing.

Asked why he came to see the President, he said: “I have come to see the leader of our party to brief him about some of the activities happening in my state, especially first in the area of security that we continue to have challenges with a team of Boko Haram who had settled at the border with the FCT. “And we thank the security forces that they have been able to dislodge them. But now, they have gone back and gathered at our border with Benue. And they are causing a lot of havoc.

Therefore, it was an opportunity as Mr President wanted to know and I briefed him. “I strongly believe that just like a decision was taken last time to take care of this issue, another decision will be taken.” On how he knew the terrorists were Boko Haram, Sule said: “First and foremost, it was easy for us to know who these people are.

If you remember, they used to gather at a place called Utu in Toto Local Government Area (LGA). “When I came here the last time, I appealed to Mr President. Then, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, the Air Force, and the Army had a joint operation and they were able to dislodge them. “When they dislodged them, a lot of them were killed. Some of them ran away and left members of their families. We took hostage of about 900 members of their families in Lafia, including children and wives.”

