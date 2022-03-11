Bola Tinubu Road construction: Lagos pays N500m compensation to landlords

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said the state government was set to pay N500 million as compensation to owners of property affected by the ongoing construction of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos Speaking during his working visit to Ikorodu Division of the state,Sanwo-Olu said the road when completed would open up the axis for commercial activities. Sanwo-Olu who inaugurated a number of projects in the division, said: “Today, a total of N500 million has been set aside and you have seen some of them 20 or 22 of them, that came out and a total of 70 something that will go to Alausa and collect their cheques. “Because the least we can do is to ensure that we return life back to normal for our citizens, you know, whose property has been damaged or destroyed, because of the road improvements that we are doing. “Let me end by saying, by thanking all of our Chairman, for supporting our party, for being the ones at the grassroots for being the one that our people can see on a daily basis, the six of you, please continue to make yourself available, continue to open and have an open door, make sure that the teeming populace that are looking up to you to have access to you.”

