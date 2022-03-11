Bola Tinubu Road construction: Lagos pays N500m compensation to landlords

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said the state government was set to pay N500 million as compensation to owners of property affected by the ongoing construction of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos Speaking during his working visit to Ikorodu Division of the state,Sanwo-Olu said the road when completed would open up the axis for commercial activities. Sanwo-Olu who inaugurated a number of projects in the division, said: “Today, a total of N500 million has been set aside and you have seen some of them 20 or 22 of them, that came out and a total of 70 something that will go to Alausa and collect their cheques. “Because the least we can do is to ensure that we return life back to normal for our citizens, you know, whose property has been damaged or destroyed, because of the road improvements that we are doing. “Let me end by saying, by thanking all of our Chairman, for supporting our party, for being the ones at the grassroots for being the one that our people can see on a daily basis, the six of you, please continue to make yourself available, continue to open and have an open door, make sure that the teeming populace that are looking up to you to have access to you.”
Related Articles
Abia deputy gov to journalists: Don’t allow quacks hijack your profession
The Abia State Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, has tasked media practitioners in the country to shun fake news and other unethical practices capable of compromising the integrity of the journalism profession. Chukwu said that it was disheartening that media practice in Nigeria had suddenly become an ‘all comers’ affair, stressing that the profession appears […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: Community leaders warn Seplat over Uton Flow Station
Fresh storm is currently gathering at Abigborodo axis of Delta State, as the community appears to be bracing for battle with Seplat Development Company Plc. The community is accusing the oil company of fanning the embers of disunity and crisis among communities and pre-empting the report of the judicial panel of enquiry set up by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG: Nigeria safer than how Buhari met it
…says S’West security situation under control Despite the current security challenges confronting Nigeria, the country is safer now than it was before 2015, the Federal Government has restated. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja. Mohammed acknowledged that whereas the challenges of Boko […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)