Arts & Entertainments

Bolaji Alonge reveals Greener Pastures in coastal Lagos

Posted on Author Joy Onuorah Comment(0)

The Greener Pastures project and exhibition by iconic photographer, actor, artist and director, Eyes of a Lagos Boy, Bolaji Alonge, retells the stories of art as being just about pretty pictures and paintings as it reveals and reinforces the existence of humaneness in the act of art. The 10-day exhibition which opened on Thursday September 16, at Didi Museum, Ikoyi, Lagos, and brings together photography, video documentary and painting, is to a large extent a clarion call to address life-threatening challenges.

These ranges from water hyacinth that has greatly polluted their waters and limited their movements, lack of basic electricity, classrooms without teachers, healthcare centres without nurses to inadequate medical doctors, faced by the inhabitants of over 145 almost forgotten communities along the Lagos lagoon deep inside Epe and the possible way to collectively raise awareness for them and consequently, the intervention of the government and well-meaning individuals. Apparently, there’s more to Lagos than the lovely and expensive places on the Island and Mainland.

The project, Greener Pastures, has captured and publicised the poor and helpless situation of the residents of the coastal areas of Epe, situated on the East of the city. According to Alonge, these people have been left behind and are now held hostage by the consequences of a race to modernity. Women are giving birth depending on nature only and their children are growing up, waiting for power and education, hoping for the future. Basic sanitation is absent since the source of drinking water, the lagoon, also serves as the main conduit for waste disposal.

He added that although they are very close to the beating heart of the Nigerian economy, they lack access to health, water and education. Water hyacinth, a beautiful disaster, has taken over the lagoon and severely limits mobility and trade, Alonge declared in a statement preceding the exhibition opening. This project, according to the him, is a derivative of the pilot study on Lagos Coastal Health that documented the health issues of people along the Lagos lagoon coastline and as a matter of urgency, is ultimately aimed at drawing the attention of the appropriate governmental authorities to provide even the basic amenities like drinkable water, electricity and water ambulance to aid mobility on the water amongst others for these communities. The exhibition, initiated by Alonge alongside Sola Otori and others, ends on Sunday, September 26.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

WSICE 2021: ‘That our Future may not Disappear’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The annual gathering of young people across the globe, under the auspices of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE), is set to hold Tuesday July 13 in a hybrid format –live and virtual. An International Cultural Exchange Program designed for the purpose of using the platforms of Literature, Arts and Culture to affirm and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Melisa, threatens to disgrace guest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s best friend, Melisa, has taken to her social media page to express anger after someone allegedly stole from her. Melisa who recently celebrated her birthday said she organised a dinner and a guest stole N190k ($500) from her during the get-together. According to her, the money was a gift. She has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Oscars 2021: Nominees told Zoom attendance not an option

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nominees for this year’s Oscars have been told that appearing by Zoom will not be an option. In a letter to nominees, the show’s producers said they had gone to “great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person”. The ceremony will break ranks with this year’s Golden […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica