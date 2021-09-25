Bolaji Alonge reveals Greener Pastures in coastal Lagos

The Greener Pastures project and exhibition by iconic photographer, actor, artist and director, Eyes of a Lagos Boy, Bolaji Alonge, retells the stories of art as being just about pretty pictures and paintings as it reveals and reinforces the existence of humaneness in the act of art. The 10-day exhibition which opened on Thursday September 16, at Didi Museum, Ikoyi, Lagos, and brings together photography, video documentary and painting, is to a large extent a clarion call to address life-threatening challenges.

These ranges from water hyacinth that has greatly polluted their waters and limited their movements, lack of basic electricity, classrooms without teachers, healthcare centres without nurses to inadequate medical doctors, faced by the inhabitants of over 145 almost forgotten communities along the Lagos lagoon deep inside Epe and the possible way to collectively raise awareness for them and consequently, the intervention of the government and well-meaning individuals. Apparently, there’s more to Lagos than the lovely and expensive places on the Island and Mainland.

The project, Greener Pastures, has captured and publicised the poor and helpless situation of the residents of the coastal areas of Epe, situated on the East of the city. According to Alonge, these people have been left behind and are now held hostage by the consequences of a race to modernity. Women are giving birth depending on nature only and their children are growing up, waiting for power and education, hoping for the future. Basic sanitation is absent since the source of drinking water, the lagoon, also serves as the main conduit for waste disposal.

He added that although they are very close to the beating heart of the Nigerian economy, they lack access to health, water and education. Water hyacinth, a beautiful disaster, has taken over the lagoon and severely limits mobility and trade, Alonge declared in a statement preceding the exhibition opening. This project, according to the him, is a derivative of the pilot study on Lagos Coastal Health that documented the health issues of people along the Lagos lagoon coastline and as a matter of urgency, is ultimately aimed at drawing the attention of the appropriate governmental authorities to provide even the basic amenities like drinkable water, electricity and water ambulance to aid mobility on the water amongst others for these communities. The exhibition, initiated by Alonge alongside Sola Otori and others, ends on Sunday, September 26.

Like this: Like Loading...