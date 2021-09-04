Arts & Entertainments

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ set for S’African screening

‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’, a stage musical by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Nigerian filmmaker, is set for screening across South African cinemas as from this month.

The movie director broke the news on Friday.

According to the statement, the stage play would make its debut at cinemas at a yet-to-be-identified date in September with the screening scheduled to last through October.

It said the screening was inspired by Austen-Peters’ BAP productions and Terra Kulture Arts and Studios in collaboration with the South African State Theatre (SAST).

The statement added that the move was also made possible due to a partnership with Ster-kinekor, the leading South African cinema chain.

Speaking on the development, Austen-Peters, said it was exciting to receive the news of partnership from Aubrey Sekabi, the artistic director of SAST.

“It is indeed exciting times in the African Theatre industry and BAP Production is proudly flying the Nigerian flag internationally,” it read.

“It is the first time a Nigerian stage play has been converted to screen, after successful outings in Cairo Egypt; Pretoria, South Africa, Lagos and Abuja.”

Created and directed by Austen-Peters, ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ chronicles the life and times of the Fela Kuti, the late music icon.

The project is supported by the Estate of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

