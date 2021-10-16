Bolanle Austen Peter’s film on police brutality to premiere at AFRIFF

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ produced film, ‘Collision’ has been confirmed to premiere at this year’s Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). The film which is reportedly set around police brutality and the tragic EndSARS protest will premiere at the closing ceremony of AFRIFF slated for November 12.

Austen-Peters unveiled the production back in February while celebrating her 52nd birthday. Speaking on the project, she wrote: “Palava is a thought provoking drama addressing topical issues such as family conflict, corrupt agents and love.”

Written and directed by ‘Nightfall in Lagos’ director, James Amuta, ‘Collision’ stars Kenneth Okolie, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kelechi Udegbe, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ade Laoye, Gregory Ojefua and Big Brother Naija reality star, Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan. Over 50 productions including short films, documentaries, feature films and animations will screen at this year’s AFRIFF. The organisers of the top-rated festival unveiled the official selection for the upcoming 10th anniversary edition.

