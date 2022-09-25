Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Man 0f God, Afolayan’s Swallow, others top AMAA 2022 nominees’ list

South Africa’s feature film, ‘Surviving Gaza,’ and Ghana’s ‘Borga’ lead the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations with 14 nominations each. The two films got nominated in 14 different categories out of the 26 categories in the 18th edition of the Pan-African awards. This was revealed by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, a member on behalf of the President of AMAA Jury 2022, Keith Shiri, at a media event Wednesday in Lagos and attended by Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder and CEO of AMAA. Tanzania’s ‘Tug of War’ follows closely with 12 nominations while Uganda’s ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s Bolanle Austen- Peters directorial debut’s ‘Man of God’ packed nominations in nine different categories. Austen-Peters’ nominations include that of the coveted AMAA 2022 Award For Best Film and Best Director. Nigeria’s ‘Jolly Roger’ also followed with nominations in eight different categories while Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ earned itself nominations in seven categories. Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include ‘A song from the dark’ and ‘Angeliena’ with six nominations, with six nominations, ‘Ayaanle,’ ‘Almajiri,’ and ‘Road to my father’s compound’ with five different categories, while ‘Alaise,’ ‘Money miss road,’ and ‘Underbelly earned three different nominations each and ‘Skin like mine,’ and ‘Ba Ni,’ had two nominations each. Speaking at the event, Anyiam-Osigwe commended the effort of the Jury and College of Screeners who had to painstakingly saw through over 360 movies submitted by filmmakers for recognition before about 100 were shortlisted and made it to the nomination list. She revealed that AMAA isn’t a popular voting award ceremony but a platform technically and strategically created to reward and celebrate professionalism in film, and filmmaking across all spectrum. The AMAA CEO then promised that the award ceremony will hold in Lagos, Nigeria amid pomp and glee with each winner deserving of the AMAA’s plaque during the event.

