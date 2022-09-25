Body & Soul

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Man 0f God, Afolayan’s Swallow, others top AMAA 2022 nominees’ list

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

South Africa’s feature film, ‘Surviving Gaza,’ and Ghana’s ‘Borga’ lead the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations with 14 nominations each. The two films got nominated in 14 different categories out of the 26 categories in the 18th edition of the Pan-African awards. This was revealed by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, a member on behalf of the President of AMAA Jury 2022, Keith Shiri, at a media event Wednesday in Lagos and attended by Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder and CEO of AMAA. Tanzania’s ‘Tug of War’ follows closely with 12 nominations while Uganda’s ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s Bolanle Austen- Peters directorial debut’s ‘Man of God’ packed nominations in nine different categories. Austen-Peters’ nominations include that of the coveted AMAA 2022 Award For Best Film and Best Director. Nigeria’s ‘Jolly Roger’ also followed with nominations in eight different categories while Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ earned itself nominations in seven categories. Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include ‘A song from the dark’ and ‘Angeliena’ with six nominations, with six nominations, ‘Ayaanle,’ ‘Almajiri,’ and ‘Road to my father’s compound’ with five different categories, while ‘Alaise,’ ‘Money miss road,’ and ‘Underbelly earned three different nominations each and ‘Skin like mine,’ and ‘Ba Ni,’ had two nominations each. Speaking at the event, Anyiam-Osigwe commended the effort of the Jury and College of Screeners who had to painstakingly saw through over 360 movies submitted by filmmakers for recognition before about 100 were shortlisted and made it to the nomination list. She revealed that AMAA isn’t a popular voting award ceremony but a platform technically and strategically created to reward and celebrate professionalism in film, and filmmaking across all spectrum. The AMAA CEO then promised that the award ceremony will hold in Lagos, Nigeria amid pomp and glee with each winner deserving of the AMAA’s plaque during the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Charly Boy discloses why turning 71 this June is special

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Controversial television personality and musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy is excited that he will be turning 71 this month of June.   The ‘Ourmumudondo’ campaign founder says there is a line up of events that will make his birthday coming up on 19 June, 2021 special.   First, he is asking his […]
Body & Soul

Stand out in Bow ties like Akinwunmi Adesina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

People love Akinwunmi Adesina for different reasons. We love him for keeping up the best fashion vibes. There is a lot to learn from the good looking President of the African Development Bank(ADB). If you belong to the group of men that often wonder if colourful ties are trendy, then you need a style mentor […]
Body & Soul

Orange still the new black

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A few fashion seasons ago, the colour orange started standing alone in different styled pieces.   Orange used to be one of those colours that you must pair with darker shades of colours to look great, but now, Orange stands on its own like black. Now, this bright colour whose name reminds us of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica