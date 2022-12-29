Bolanle: IGP orders suspension of killer cop

The Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi who reportedly shot dead a female lawyer Bolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Baba made the recommendation “while waiting for the detailed report on the incident”. According to him, the suspension order is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

He said: “The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference. The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer. “Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter. “He therefore appeals to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.”

