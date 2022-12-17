Arts & Entertainments

Bolanle Ninalowo speaks on stereotyped roles in Netflix’s Far From Home

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has revealed that he is never tired of playing similar roles in movie production, noting that been stereotyped isn’t a big deal for him, as it is something he enjoys doing, and it has made a lot of movie directors believe in his personality so well that whenever roles of touts, bossy actors come up he is the top for consideration. Speaking on getting the role of Oga Rambo in newly released Netflix first Adult series; Far From Home, Ninalowo said; ‘‘I was once able to show the world, an area of immense versatility with my acting capabilities which in turn became my breakout character as an actor (The critically acclaimed Jobe role I played in the 2017 Picture Perfect hit movie produced by Iroko TV), which gave me the opportunity to show the world a part of the gift and skill embedded in me as a talent. ‘‘This initiated the blueprint and gave me a clear picture of my career path and direction as I continually prayed to God for the next relative opportunity.’’ When asked if he enjoyed playing his new role as Oga Rambo, he said; ‘‘The character was and is a blessing, one that I patiently prayed and waited for after carefully analysing and understanding my audience and market over the years of building my brand and career. ‘‘I am one who fully understands the importance of ‘Image, Type and Essence’ as part of the success drivers of an actor with regards to building and developing my brand as an actor. The Oga Rambo character totally fulfills my thirst and hunger for more.’’ The five-part series follows the story of Ishaya, a charismatic teenager and talented artiste from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

When Tunde Kelani’s ‘AYINLA’ took Ibadan on a cultural festival

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

After weeks of anticipation, Tunde Kelani’s latest film premiered to a keen audience in Ibadan penultimate weekend, offering guests an evening to remember. Sponsored by First Bank Nigeria and Trophy Lager, guests trooped out in their best traditional attires in tune with the theme of the premiere; a cultural extravaganza. A major highlight of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

After pandemic pause, Avengers swing, soar into Disneyland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Now that it’s getting safer to assemble, the Avengers are at last descending on Disneyland. A Spider-Man ride that lets visitors blast bots with virtual webs from their bare hands and a show of strength from the royal guard of Wakanda are among the highlights of the new Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure […]
Arts & Entertainments

OHLA makes waves with debut EP, Afro Icon

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The music industry is experiencing upswing of new sounds as never before. Among those new schools Mozart cresting the sonic waves of Afrobeats is fast-rising Afrobeat singer, OHLA. Born Bukola Ireti Holo, OHLA’s debut EP, a seven-track specially curated EP titled; Afro Icon, is an inspirational, melodic, all-round Afrobeats sound, which landed on the charts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica