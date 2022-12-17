Bolanle Ninalowo speaks on stereotyped roles in Netflix’s Far From Home

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has revealed that he is never tired of playing similar roles in movie production, noting that been stereotyped isn’t a big deal for him, as it is something he enjoys doing, and it has made a lot of movie directors believe in his personality so well that whenever roles of touts, bossy actors come up he is the top for consideration. Speaking on getting the role of Oga Rambo in newly released Netflix first Adult series; Far From Home, Ninalowo said; ‘‘I was once able to show the world, an area of immense versatility with my acting capabilities which in turn became my breakout character as an actor (The critically acclaimed Jobe role I played in the 2017 Picture Perfect hit movie produced by Iroko TV), which gave me the opportunity to show the world a part of the gift and skill embedded in me as a talent. ‘‘This initiated the blueprint and gave me a clear picture of my career path and direction as I continually prayed to God for the next relative opportunity.’’ When asked if he enjoyed playing his new role as Oga Rambo, he said; ‘‘The character was and is a blessing, one that I patiently prayed and waited for after carefully analysing and understanding my audience and market over the years of building my brand and career. ‘‘I am one who fully understands the importance of ‘Image, Type and Essence’ as part of the success drivers of an actor with regards to building and developing my brand as an actor. The Oga Rambo character totally fulfills my thirst and hunger for more.’’ The five-part series follows the story of Ishaya, a charismatic teenager and talented artiste from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite.
When Tunde Kelani’s ‘AYINLA’ took Ibadan on a cultural festival
After weeks of anticipation, Tunde Kelani’s latest film premiered to a keen audience in Ibadan penultimate weekend, offering guests an evening to remember. Sponsored by First Bank Nigeria and Trophy Lager, guests trooped out in their best traditional attires in tune with the theme of the premiere; a cultural extravaganza. A major highlight of the […]
After pandemic pause, Avengers swing, soar into Disneyland
Now that it’s getting safer to assemble, the Avengers are at last descending on Disneyland. A Spider-Man ride that lets visitors blast bots with virtual webs from their bare hands and a show of strength from the royal guard of Wakanda are among the highlights of the new Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure […]
OHLA makes waves with debut EP, Afro Icon
The music industry is experiencing upswing of new sounds as never before. Among those new schools Mozart cresting the sonic waves of Afrobeats is fast-rising Afrobeat singer, OHLA. Born Bukola Ireti Holo, OHLA’s debut EP, a seven-track specially curated EP titled; Afro Icon, is an inspirational, melodic, all-round Afrobeats sound, which landed on the charts […]
