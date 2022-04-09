Bolanle Olukanni to host 9th edition of NECLive

ID Africa has announced media personality, Bolanle Olukanni, as the host for the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, NECLive. Bolanle Olukanni is a TV host and filmmaker known for hosting Project Fame West Africa, The Juice and Moments with Mo.

She hosted NECLive8 in 2021, becoming the first woman to do so and will be reprising the role at Landmark Event Centre in Lagos where the conference will take place on April 29. NECLive9 will be simultaneously broadcast live on Hip TV (DStv and GOtv) and online platforms.

In 2017, the filmmaker directed and produced her first documentary, titled; God’s Wives, which received a nomination for Best Documentary at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Speakers and participants at the conference will discuss the theme; Sustaining The African Momentum, focusing on economic power for self and country, opportunities via communities of Africans in the Diaspora and social impact and development through entertainment. Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include Anyiko Owoko from Kenya, actor and comedian, Mr. Macaroni, founder of ChessInSlums, Tunde Onakoya, Dr Busola Tejumola, who is the executive head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice.

