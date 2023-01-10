News Top Stories

Bolanle Raheem: Burial postponed, lawyers to pay last respects

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday said it would schedule a special programme to honour the late female lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot dead on Christmas Day. The NBA disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Habeeb Lawal, in Lagos. Raheem was allegedly shot dead by a police officer while she was returning from an outing with her family. The alleged murder occurred in Ajah, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Raheem was reportedly shot dead by an assistant superintendent of police attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos. The suspect had since been remanded. In the statement, the NBA said that new dates for the burial ceremonies of Raheem would be communicated.

 

“Contrary to the earlier announcement released by the family of the late Bolanle Raheem with regard to her burial arrangements, new dates will be announced soon. “This is as a result of sensitive matters discussed with the family during the visit of the NBA President, Y.C. Maikyau (SAN), who led a delegation to the family.

“In addition, the NBA is planning a befitting event for lawyers to pay their last respect to their deceased colleague. “This event will be championed by the NBA Lagos Branch and full details will be announced soon,” it said

 

