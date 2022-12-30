Bolanle Raheem: FG must carry out serious police aareform – Lagos CAN chair

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has called for the reformation of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). The Bishop who bemoaned the recklessness of some operatives of NPF, commiserated with the husband and family of the Bolanle Raheem, stressing that it was time the numerous calls for police reformation be taken serious by concerned authorities. Adegbite in a media release made available to New Telegraph by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, stated: “The number of innocent lives that have been cut down by bad eggs in the police force is quite disturbing and alarming. “The Christian community in Lagos deeply commiserate with the husband and entire family of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem and it is our prayer that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ who is the great comforter will strengthen them at this dark and challenging time.
