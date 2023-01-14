News Top Stories

Bolanle Raheem for burial January 17

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday stated that the late Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, the lawyer who was allegedly murdered by ASP Drambi Vandi, on Christmas day last year, will be buried on Tuesday, January 17. This was disclosed through a statement signed by NBA’s National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Charles Ajiboye (KSM). The NBA equally asked all lawyers to participate in the burial programme. The association slated Monday, January 16, 2023, as a day of tributes, which will be held at the Dining Hall of the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos.

The burial will then take place at the Olive Tree Parish. RCCG, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. The statement from the NBA reads; “The NBA President also directed that a befitting Day of Tributes be organised in honour of our deceased colleague to be anchored by the NBA Lagos Branch.

The event tagged: ‘Auroral Tributes To Mrs. Bolanle Raheem By the NBA’ will be held on Monday January 16, 2023 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Dining Hall of the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, Victoria Island. “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), through the Lagos Branch, humbly request for your tributes to honour our late colleague “Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem”, who was slain on December 25, 2022.”

 

