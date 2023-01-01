Bolanle Raheem: Murder that sparked national outrage

She was just another lawyer amongs thousands of lawyers in Lagos and Nigeria. She was also a mother, wife, sister and relative like every other Nigerian.

But on December 25, Christmas Day, the Nigerian Police made her popular in a very cruel way. She was shot and killed by a policeman, at Ajah Roundabout in Lagos, while returning from a family outing. It was later revealed that she was pregnant with twin children, after eight years of waiting.

Mrs. Bolanle Raheem has become more popular in death as her killing has sparked a national outrage that has again brought to the fore, how innocent Nigerians are killed for nothing by the Police.

From the presidency to the Police Service Commission to the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Bar Association, anger has been the word out of every mouth. The Police officer that pulled the trigger that killed bolanle, ASP Drambi Vandi, has become public enemy Number 1 for many citizens.

He is currently suspended and appeared in court last week. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is outraged. The body on Monday requested the police to come up with more details of the alleged murder of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem. In a statement in Lagos on Monday, the NBA demanded more information from the police on the alleged murder.

In the statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Habeeb Lawal, NBA said that the alleged murder was deplorable.

“‘The Nigerian Bar Association deplores the cold-blooded murder of our member, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

“The NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), upon receiving the sad news, made efforts to get across to the husband of our deceased member, who understandably has been unavailable to answer calls.

“Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken initiatives to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member. “In this regard, the NBA is able to report that the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi, who has been in the police service for 33 years.

“While the NBA acknowledges the sympathy and regret of the police authorities over this incident, the NBA president has demanded that the police officially disclose and immediately release fuller details of the errant officer and other officers responsible for this heinous act,” it said.

“The NBA is disturbed that the Nigerian police seems to be back to the dark days of police brutality, and admonishes that the lessons from the #EndSARS Protest should not be lost on any individual or authority.

“The NBA president prays for the repose of the soul of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, and urges members and concerned Nigerians to be calm as we ensure the law takes its course,” it said Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of Vandi for allegedly shooting and killing the lawyer. The suspension is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC on Thursday in Abuja.

The suspension is with immediate effect. He said the commission had also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the commission take further necessary action. “The commission , in a letter to the Inspector General of Police (I-G), signed by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, retired has carefully examined the facts of the case. “It has granted the approval of the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect after observing allegations brought against him,” he said.

Ani said the commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. He said the commission has also called for proper training of Police personnel on weapon management. From the presidency to the Lagos State government, condemnation has followed with promises that the death would not go unpunished.

