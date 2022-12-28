Bolanle Raheem: Police officer faces dismissal, possible murder charge – Investigation

…as PSC urges weapon handling training

There are strong indications that the police officer alleged to have killed a female lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, in Lagos State on Christmas Day, may face dismissal from service and possible case of murder, if indicted. The police personnel whose identity has yet to be disclosed by authorities, was attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah.as at the time he committed the crime.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the officer will face disciplinary procedure, and upon indictment, dismissed from the Force. A highly-placed security source, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said: “He faces dismissal, depending on the gravity (of the offence)”. He went further to explain this: “You know they will invite him, and all that, and if the killing was baseless, that is if the killing was not in self-defense, (the punishment) is dismissal.

“And may be prosecution. “In fact, not only dismissal, but also prosecution. And he may go to jail”. Speaking in similar vein, another confidential source said: “It depends on what the prosecution think they can prove. “They can charge him for murder, which will be justifiable depending on how closely he shot at her (deceased lawyer). “They can also charge him for manslaughter, which is that he shot without the intention to kill.”

“As I said, it depends on the prosecution. Most times, the prosecution will tell you for the higher offence, if they don’t succeed in that one, the court can give a lesser offence…Because, clearly, somebody has died.” Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for “formidable” training programme on weapon handling for personnel, in a bid to address extra-judicial killings, and other cases of professional misconduct. A statement, yesterday, by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, read: “The Police Service Commission has received with shock the news of unprovoked killing of a harmless Nigerian, a lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem, who was alleged to have been shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station Ajah, in Lagos State on Sunday, December 25th, 2022. “The Commission condemns this irresponsible and savage act.

It directs that the Police leadership should hasten investigation into the matter and forward its report to the Commission for consideration and further disciplinary action. “The Commission also calls on the Police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling as the case of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians has become worrisome. “The Commission notes that the Police by its creation and constitutional mandate are expected to protect and save lives and not the other way round.

“The acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd, on behalf of the Management and Staff commiserate with the Family of the deceased especially her husband who was driving her home when they were accosted by the trigger happy Police man.”

