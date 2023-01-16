Bolanle Raheem: Suspected killer cop pleads not guilty

Francis Iwuchukwu

A suspected killer cop and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi, Monday, pleaded not guilty to the alleged killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

ASP Vandi came up with his not-guilty plea position after being arraigned by the Lagos State Government on one count of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court proceeding, which was slated for 9 am, had suffered setbacks until about 11am when Vandi’s counsel, Mr. Adetokunbo Odutola arrived.

It would be recalled that when the matter was earlier called, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) who is leading the prosecution had informed the High Court of Lagos State, TBS, presided over by Justice I.O. Harrison, that he was informed the defence counsel was still on his way.

