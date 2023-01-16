Metro & Crime

Bolanle Raheem: Suspected killer cop pleads not guilty

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

 

 

A suspected killer cop and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi, Monday, pleaded not guilty to the alleged killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

ASP Vandi came up with his not-guilty plea position after being arraigned by the Lagos State Government on one count of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court proceeding, which was slated for 9 am, had suffered setbacks until about 11am when Vandi’s counsel, Mr. Adetokunbo Odutola arrived.

It would be recalled that when the matter was earlier called, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) who is leading the prosecution had informed the High Court of Lagos State, TBS, presided over by Justice I.O. Harrison, that he was informed the defence counsel was still on his way.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

OAU student’s murder: Court denies Adedoyin, 6 others bail

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An Osun High Court sitting inOsogbo, yesterdayrefused the bail applications for the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Rahmon Adedoyin and six others, charged with the murder of Timothy Adegoke.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegoke was a post-graduate student of Obafemi AwolowoUniversity, Ile-Ife, whodied in the hotel in November 2021. NAN […]
Metro & Crime

Aguleri widow: Police arrest, parade 7 in Awka, 9 others, recover arms

Posted on Author Onah. O.Onah

The Anambra State Police Command said it have arrested six suspects including a native doctor over a recent developments on a video that trended where a lady was assaulted and publicly disgraced over alleged incident of her husband’s death in Aguleri, Anambra East LGA, saying those arrested were identified during the study of the video […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Deputy Speaker, Chidari, emerges new Speaker Kano Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Members of the Kano State House of Assembly, have unanimously chosen the Deputy  Speaker of the  House, Hamisu Ibrahim  Chidari  as the new Speaker of the Green Chamber in the State. Zubairu Hamza Masu from Sumaila Local Government emerged the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, the new changes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica