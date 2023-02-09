Bolanle Raheem Trial: Witness says 2 bullets missing from Vandi’s AK-47

AHigh Court of Lagos State, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), presided over by Justice Ibironke Harrison, was yesterday informed that two of the 25 rounds of ammunition allotted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, were missing from his AK-47 rifle shortly after he allegedly shot a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day. This revelation was made known to the judge by Vandi’s colleague, Adamu Shuaibu, who said he noticed the shortage of bullets when he received the AK-47 from another officer that disarmed Vandi.

It would be recalled that Shuaibu was the armourer on duty at the Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah Division, Lagos, where Vandi worked. Shuaibu testified while being led in evidence by the Lagos State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, at the resumed hearing of the murder charge against Vandi. The state government had accused Vandi of shooting the pregnant Mrs Raheem to death last December 25, around Ajah Underbridge, Lagos. The prosecution had specifically preferred a count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 against Vandi. Testifying before Justice Harrison, the witness explained that on December 25, he received a call from Inspector Ameh Matthew, one of the officers at the scene of the incident, informing him that the defendant (Vandi) had shot a pregnant woman.

He said: “When I told the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) what had happened, he led a patrol team to the scene. I called all the station guards to fortify the station. “Later, I saw Drambi Vandi and Supol Segun with the defendant’s rifle, which he handed over to me immediately after he saw me coming out of the office. “I disarmed Inspector (Fiyegha) Ebimine of his AK-47 rifle before cross-checking his magazine. The eight rounds of ammunition he booked were complete, but when I checked the defendant’s rifle, I realised that only 23 rounds were found and two were missing.”

